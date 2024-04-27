Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Resources Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

