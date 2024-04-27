CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Review

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -1.30% 2.91% 2.79% CrowdStrike 2.92% 6.09% 2.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 2 1 15 0 2.72 CrowdStrike 0 1 37 0 2.97

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobileye Global and CrowdStrike, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mobileye Global currently has a consensus target price of $41.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.81%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $371.87, indicating a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Mobileye Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Volatility & Risk

Mobileye Global has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileye Global and CrowdStrike’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $2.08 billion 11.32 -$27.00 million ($0.04) -729.82 CrowdStrike $3.06 billion 24.07 $89.33 million $0.36 844.66

CrowdStrike has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Mobileye Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver's seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

