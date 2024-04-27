Comparing SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) & CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SKYX Platforms and CCSC Technology International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SKYX Platforms $58.79 million 1.40 -$39.73 million ($0.46) -1.85 CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCSC Technology International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SKYX Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKYX Platforms -67.61% -260.83% -57.62% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SKYX Platforms and CCSC Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKYX Platforms 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats CCSC Technology International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products. In addition, it offers smart products, such as SkyHome App; sky smart universal power-plug and receptacle; sky-smart plug and play ceiling fans and lightings; and all-in-one smart sky platform. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

