Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $17.41. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 13,063,170 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after buying an additional 791,940 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 38.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.