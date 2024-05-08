Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $31.26

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.26, but opened at $35.44. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 923,281 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.40.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. Research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,510,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

