Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.21

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.21 and last traded at C$29.62, with a volume of 53528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

