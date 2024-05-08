Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Down to $338.55

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $338.55, but opened at $281.55. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $279.91, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

