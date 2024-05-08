Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.31

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 102101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $647.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 14.7% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

