A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $35.18. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 783,137 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,413,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 126,385 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 192,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

