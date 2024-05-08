Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Shares of Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.20. Auna shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 106,303 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auna stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Auna comprises about 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Auna as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

