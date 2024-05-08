The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after buying an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. 604,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

