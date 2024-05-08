Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Humana by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,724. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

