iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. 11,984,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,864,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.