Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 1.52% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $106,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after buying an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. 122,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

