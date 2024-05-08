Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.72. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 1,491,610 shares changing hands.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,231,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 20.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,500,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 253,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

