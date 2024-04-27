Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $159.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.96. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

