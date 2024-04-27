Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Energous has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 126.05% and a negative net margin of 4,077.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

