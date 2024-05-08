Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $200.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JLL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $187.19. 21,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.73.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

