Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 188,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,039. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

