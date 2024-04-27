Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 66

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Star Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of Star Energy Group stock opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.83. Star Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).
Star Energy Group Company Profile
