Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Price Target to GBX 66

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 66 ($0.82) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Star Energy Group stock opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.83. Star Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.98 ($0.19).

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

