Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$23.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3629738 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Insiders own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

