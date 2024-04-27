WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.01.

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. WW International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

