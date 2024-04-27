Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $58.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.9 %

BOH stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 73,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

