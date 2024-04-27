Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price for the company.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on W7L

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Warpaint London Increases Dividend

W7L opened at GBX 472.50 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £365.05 million, a PE ratio of 4,295.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.70 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 506 ($6.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.