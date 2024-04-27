Warpaint London’s (W7L) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($6.79) target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on W7L
Warpaint London Stock Performance
Warpaint London Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,272.73%.
About Warpaint London
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.