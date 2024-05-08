Substratum Price Tops $0.0003 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $39.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002711 USD and is down -24.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $39.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

