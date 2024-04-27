Critical Comparison: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Lynas Rare Earths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04% Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Battery Technology and Lynas Rare Earths, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Battery Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Lynas Rare Earths’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A Lynas Rare Earths $497.68 million 7.57 $209.14 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

About American Battery Technology



American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Lynas Rare Earths



Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

