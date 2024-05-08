Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,819 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,021. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

