News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

News Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 5,394,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

