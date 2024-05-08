Crestone Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $260.10. 289,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

