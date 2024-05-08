SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.89

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001443 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $887.39 million and $97.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011617 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.40 or 0.99963562 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003728 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.97126434 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $101,056,430.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

