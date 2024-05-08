iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,019 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.