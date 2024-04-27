CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEU. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 100,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$475,610.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

