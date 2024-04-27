Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

SAAS opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.74. The company has a market cap of £193.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16,690.00 and a beta of 0.37. Microlise Group has a 1-year low of GBX 88.04 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Microlise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microlise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

