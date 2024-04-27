Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.
NYSE:ASAI opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
