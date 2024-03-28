Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Declares Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

HTIA opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

