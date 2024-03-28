Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,882 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.