Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
Shares of FECCF stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.
About Frontera Energy
