Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.61 Per Share

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.61 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chesnara Stock Performance
Shares of Chesnara stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.32) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 261.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.18 and a beta of 0.39. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 242.70 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 307 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.38.
About Chesnara
