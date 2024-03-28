Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.
EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.86%.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
