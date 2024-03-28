The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $6,406,500.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $6,358,500.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.26, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,462,000 after acquiring an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

