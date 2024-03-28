TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.57 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

T stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.52. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The company has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.