BWX Technologies’ (BWXT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

