Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.5 %
LUM opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$245.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
