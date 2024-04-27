Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

LUM opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$245.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

