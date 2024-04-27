SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.39.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52.

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 259,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total value of C$2,457,471.96. Insiders sold 418,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,578 in the last three months.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.