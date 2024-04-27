Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 158.40 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.96. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.20 ($2.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,980.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.