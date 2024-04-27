Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
