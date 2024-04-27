GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 23.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GDS by 20.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

