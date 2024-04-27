Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 198.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 62.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

