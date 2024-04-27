Tenable’s (TENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $569,846.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 537,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

