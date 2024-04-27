Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LXRX

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 4,440,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.