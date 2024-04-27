Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.80.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equinox Gold
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.